The report, published on Wednesday, stated that 1991 people who were confirmed as positive were identified as attending a Euro match during their infectious period.
According to the report: “Nearly three quarters, or 1,470 cases, with a EURO 2020 tag were between 20 and 39 years of age.
"Nine of every ten cases were male.
"Nearly two thirds of cases, or 1,294 people, reported travelling to London for a EURO 2020 related event, including 397 people who attended the 18 June Scotland versus England match at Wembley Stadium.”
It went on to add: “PHS is working with Test & Protect and NHS boards to ensure that all public health actions are taken in the close contacts of these EURO 2020 cases as part of the 32,539 cases that were reported to the Test & Protect Case Management System during this period.”