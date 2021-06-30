The report, published on Wednesday, stated that 1991 people who were confirmed as positive were identified as attending a Euro match during their infectious period.

According to the report: “Nearly three quarters, or 1,470 cases, with a EURO 2020 tag were between 20 and 39 years of age.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Nine of every ten cases were male.

Covid Scotland: Almost 2,000 coronavirus cases linked to Euro match attendance according to Public Health Scotland

"Nearly two thirds of cases, or 1,294 people, reported travelling to London for a EURO 2020 related event, including 397 people who attended the 18 June Scotland versus England match at Wembley Stadium.”

It went on to add: “PHS is working with Test & Protect and NHS boards to ensure that all public health actions are taken in the close contacts of these EURO 2020 cases as part of the 32,539 cases that were reported to the Test & Protect Case Management System during this period.”

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.