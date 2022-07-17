Since 1994, the National Lottery has sponsored £3,576,889,863-worth of projects in Scotland.

Glasgow has absorbed most of these funds with £824,611,442, followed by Edinburgh which has benefited from £713,252,592 of funding.

The Highlands has won £273,738,830 of funds – but Clackmannanshire has only received £21,264,201, making the area the least funded place in Scotland.

National Lottery raised £23,508,489 for good causes in Scotland so far this year

Heritage is the sector in Scotland that benefitted the most from National Lottery grants over the past 28 years with the latest official government data suggesting that in this area Scotland received a total of £903,251,313.

Health, Education, Environment and Charitable Expenditure are the second most lottery-funded sectors in Scotland, with £760,354,095-worth of sponsorship since 1994. Arts causes have benefitted from £505,091,324 over the past three decades.

Edinburgh received the biggest ever lottery grant in Scotland on 6 September, 1995, the National Lottery awarded Sustrans Limited £44,218,100 for a single project.

This year alone, Scotland received £23,508,489 from the National Lottery, according to a study The single biggest lottery-funded project in Scotland this year so far was worth £246,028 for the The Willow Tea Rooms Trust in Glasgow.

A spokesperson for Solitaired.com commented on the findings: "If you ever lost a winning lottery ticket, there is comfort in knowing that your prize would have gone to a good cause, quite possibly in your own town."