Dream job: picturesque Scottish island guest house and cafe seeking summer staff

Canna, which is situated in the Small Isles off Skye, is usually a tourist hot spot - something that the owner of the Tighard Guest House is anticipating this summer as we are all advised to holiday at home.

They are looking to expand the team at the guest house and cafe, as they have have explained via a Facebook post.

They wrote: "Fancy spending summer on Canna? Tighard Guest House and Cafe Canna are looking for someone to work part-time/adhoc in both businesses.

"Hospitality and housekeeping experience desirable but not essential as full training will be given.

"A can-do attitude, eye for detail and a willingness to get stuck in essential!"

The job advert promises competitive rates of pay and accommodation plus an immediate start date.

Tighard Guest House, meaning high house in Gaelic, is an Edwardian house built by the Thom family around 1904. It was turned into a guest house in 2006 and is run by owner Fiona Hutton.

Canna Cafe is open throughout the day and evening in the summer months.

The house, which overlooks the harbour with Rum and Sanday in the distance, has three guest rooms and many original features as well as extensive grounds.

Cafe Canna, where the successful applicant will also work, is an award-winning licensed cafe and restaurant on the island.

On the menu there's fresh, local seafood and game, and visitors can look forward to breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as drinks from the bar.