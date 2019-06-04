Donald Trump on Scotland: 11 quotes about politics, the environment and his roots

It turns out Donald Trump has a lot to say about Scotland.

While Donald Trump is not coming to Scotland on his current visit to the UK, here are 11 things the American President has said about the country in the past.

Donald Trump has had a lot to say about Scotland, be it in person or over Twitter (Photo: Shutterstock)

About Brexit

“Just arrived in Scotland. Place is going wild over the vote. They took their country back, just like we will take America back. No games!”

About his Scottish roots

“I have a mother born in Scotland. And as you know, Stornoway is serious Scotland. You don’t get any more serious than that.”

“It is so beautiful. My mother loved Scotland. My mother also loved the Queen.”

“I love Scotland. One of the biggest problems I have in winning, I won't be able to get back there so often.”

About the environment

“Congrats to people of Scotland on the Judge’s ruling concerning bird killing, land destroying, environmentally disastrous windmills.”

“If Scotland doesn’t stop insane policy of obsolete, bird killing wind turbines, country will be destroyed.”

“Based on new oil prices, the ugly windfarms being built in Scotland will quickly die! What a mess!”

“Wind farms are a disaster for Scotland, like Pan Am 103. They make people sick with the continuous noise. They’re an abomination and are only sustained with government subsidy. Scotland is in the middle of a revolution against wind farms. People don’t want them near their homes, ruining property values.”

About the media

“Scotland does not have free press, even when you are just stating the facts-it's crazy!”

About Scottish politics

“The UK politicians should be thanking me instead of pandering to political correctness. I have done so much for Scotland.”

“If Scotland would have gone independent predicated on $100 - $150 oil, they would now be bust!”