Donald Trump to skip Scotland during UK visit

US president Donald Trump will not visit Scotland when he makes a three-day trip to the UK starting Monday.

Buckingham Palace has released details of Mr Trump's State Visit to the UK, which will include having a private lunch at Buckingham Palace with the Queen.

Tea with the the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall at Clarence House, along with a visit to Downing Street for talks with Prime Minister Theresa May, are also on the agenda.

However, unlike last year when Mr Trump travelled north of the Border during a separate UK trip, the American president will not venture to Scotland to tour any of his golfing or property assets.

This is the itinerary for Donald Trump's State Visit to the UK as issued by Buckingham Palace.

MONDAY 3 JUNE

The President of the United States of America and Mrs Trump will arrive in the UK on the morning of Monday 3rd June.

Her Majesty The Queen, joined by The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, will officially welcome The President and Mrs Trump at Buckingham Palace. The President will receive a Ceremonial Welcome in the Buckingham Palace Garden and The President, accompanied by The Prince of Wales, will inspect the Guard of Honour, formed of Nijmegen Company Grenadier Guards. Royal Gun Salutes will be fired in Green Park and at the Tower of London.

The Queen will host a private lunch at Buckingham Palace for the President and First Lady, after which Her Majesty will invite The President and Mrs Trump to view a special exhibition in the Picture Gallery, which will showcase items of historical significance to the United States from the Royal Collection.

Afterwards, The President and Mrs Trump, accompanied by The Duke of York, will visit Westminster Abbey, where The President will lay a wreath at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior.

The President and First Lady, with His Royal Highness, will then be taken on a short tour of the Abbey.

The President and Mrs Trump will then join The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall for tea at Clarence House.

In the evening, Her Majesty The Queen will give a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace for The President of the United States of America and Mrs Trump. The Queen and The President will both make speeches at the start of the Banquet.

TUESDAY 4 JUNE

On Tuesday morning, The President and The Prime Minister, the Rt Hon Theresa May MP will co-host a business breakfast meeting, attended by The Duke of York, at St James's Palace, with senior UK and US business leaders.

The President and Mrs Trump will then visit No. 10 Downing Street to hold talks with the Prime Minister. Following lunch together, The President and The Prime Minister will attend a press conference.

In the evening, The President and Mrs Trump will host a return dinner at Winfield House, the Residence of the Ambassador of the United States of America. The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall will attend the dinner on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen.

WEDNESDAY 5 JUNE

On Wednesday, The Queen, accompanied by The Prince of Wales, with The President and Mrs. Trump, will attend the National Commemorative Event for the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings at Southsea Common, Portsmouth, alongside over 300 D-Day veterans.

The event will tell the story of D-Day through musical performance, testimonial readings and military displays, including a fly-past of 25 modern and historical aircraft. Heads of State and Government representatives from the countries involved in the historical military operation will also attend.

The Queen will formally bid farewell to The President and Mrs Trump in Portsmouth.

The President and Mrs Trump will depart privately later in the day.