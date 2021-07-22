Daniel Jones, 16, was last seen at around 11pm on Wednesday, July 21, outside Buchanan Bus Station on Killermont Street, Glasgow.

Police said he has not returned to his home in Hamilton which they said is ‘out of character.’The 16-year-old is described as white, around six foot two inches tall and speaks with an English accent.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with large Kenzo orange logo on the front, dark shorts and grey trainers. He had a black Nike rucksack with him.Sergeant Pamela McGillivray, of Hamilton Police Office said: "Daniel's family and friends are becoming increasingly concerned that he has not returned home and we are eager to trace him to ensure he is safe and well.

"If you have seen Daniel, or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact police on 101, quoting reference number 0307 of 22 July."

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Daniel Jones, 16, was last seen at around 11pm on Wednesday, July 21, outside Buchanan Bus Station on Killermont Street, Glasgow (Photo: Police Scotland).