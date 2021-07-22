Daniel Jones: 'Increasing concern' as police launch appeal for missing 16-year-old from Hamilton last seen on Wednesday at Glasgow Buchanan Bus Station

Police in Lanarkshire are asking for the public's assistance in tracing a 16-year-old from Hamilton who has been reported missing after last being spotted at Buchanan Bus Station in Glasgow.

Daniel Jones, 16, was last seen at around 11pm on Wednesday, July 21, outside Buchanan Bus Station on Killermont Street, Glasgow.

Police said he has not returned to his home in Hamilton which they said is ‘out of character.’The 16-year-old is described as white, around six foot two inches tall and speaks with an English accent.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with large Kenzo orange logo on the front, dark shorts and grey trainers. He had a black Nike rucksack with him.Sergeant Pamela McGillivray, of Hamilton Police Office said: "Daniel's family and friends are becoming increasingly concerned that he has not returned home and we are eager to trace him to ensure he is safe and well.

"If you have seen Daniel, or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact police on 101, quoting reference number 0307 of 22 July."

Daniel Jones, 16, was last seen at around 11pm on Wednesday, July 21, outside Buchanan Bus Station on Killermont Street, Glasgow (Photo: Police Scotland).

