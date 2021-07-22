Highest deaths recorded since March 11, latest Scottish Government data reveals.

It brings the death toll under the daily measure – of people who first tested positive for Covid within the previous 28 days – to 7,842.

Thursday’s death toll is the highest recorded in a period of 24 hours in Scotland since March 11.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The daily test positivity rate is 6%, the same as the previous day.

A total of 488 people were in hospital on Tuesday with recently confirmed Covid-19, down 41 on the previous day, with 58 patients in intensive care, up seven.

So far, 3,989,927 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,028,271 have received their second dose.

Tweeting about the latest figures, Nicola Sturgeon said: “A further 22 deaths reminds us of toll virus can take - my condolences go to those grieving.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.