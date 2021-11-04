The comment comes after head of communications at the council, Colin Edgar, told Radio Clyde News that city parks are “not places for people to be in the evening.”

He said they do not encourage people to use parks during the night because they operate differently to how they do during the day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Edgar’s comments were in response to concerns raised over police officers directing people, lone women included, into Kelvingrove park on Monday evening amid road closures for the COP26 climate summit currently taking place in Glasgow.

Police Scotland apologised for the actions and said it would add additional patrols if last-minute diversions are required again.

Mr Edgar added that the extensive amount of lighting required to make a park feel safe to someone in the hours of darkness is “not compatible” with the nature that thrives and lives in the areas. This includes nocturnal birds, bats and pollinators.

Following Mr Edgar’s comments, a council spokeswoman said on Thursday: “It is not common practice to provide lighting within any of our parks due to environmental considerations and to ensure as natural a habitat as possible for local wildlife.”

COP26: Poor lighting in parks due to 'environmental considerations' Glasgow City Council claim.

Dr Patrycja Kupiec, CEO, of the Young Women’s Movement Scotland (YWCA Scotland) said that it is time for the council to listen to those who live there and answer calls for how the city can be safer and more accessible to everyone.

She told the Scotsman: “We were disturbed to hear stories of women being forced to walk through Kelvingrove Park in the dark on Monday evening due to COP26 street closures and the response from Glasgow City Council and Police Scotland has been equally disturbing.

"Saying that parks are not places to be in the evening, as an excuse to ignore repeated calls for better lighting in public spaces is simply not good enough.”

The group recently published a report into feminist town planning in Glasgow with a specific focus on how women and non-binary people use parks and buses in the city.

It revealed that 95 per cent of respondents did not feel safe in Glasgow parks at night, with 81 per cent calling for better lighting to combat that fear.

She continued: “Parks are public spaces with many uses, not least as a thoroughfare often providing the quickest routes to get from A to B.

"To dismiss these spaces as purely for daytime recreational use is unrealistic and clearly rooted in a desire not to have to discuss the very real issue of how we make Glasgow's parks safer.

“It's time for Glasgow City Council to listen to the people who live there and to answer the calls for how the city can be safer and more accessible for everyone.

"COP26 has exacerbated the existing challenges and with a global spotlight on the city of Glasgow, now is the time to act."

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.