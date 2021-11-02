In response to the concerns, Police Scotland has said that the particular diversion forcing people to walk through Kelvingrove Park on Monday was only temporary and there are no plans to reintroduce it.

It has said it will proactively introduce more patrols in areas where additional, last minute diversions are implemented. Assistant Chief Constable Gary Ritchie said: “Residents were diverted on their way home, including on foot through Kelvingrove Park, following real-time changes to operational plans on Monday night.

“While late changes and some level of disruption is inevitable when policing an event the size and scale of COP26, we understand and apologise for the concern these changes caused and for the inconvenience to those diverted.

“We do, in particular, recognise and acknowledge the commentary from some women who had to walk through the park on their own last night, we want to keep everyone safe and we know that the onus is on us to recognise when we could provide some more support and visibility to reassure people in our communities.

“The diversion is no longer in place and there are no plans to reintroduce it. Should further diversions be required at short notice for operational purposes, we will look to establish additional patrols in the area to provide reassurance.

"We will work with Glasgow City Council to consider whether lighting in Kelvingrove Park can be improved."

Social media users have described the diversion as “disorganised” and “unsafe” with one Glasgow councillor, Eva Murray, sharing on twitter that people were having to use phone torches just to see in front of them.

According to the Get Ready Glasgow website Kelvin Way was going to be closed from Friday, October 29 until Tuesday November 2, to all traffic including walkers, wheelers and cyclists because of the summit.

It will be closed again to vehicles on Friday, November 5 and Saturday, November 6, due to marches scheduled to take place, and access for pedestrians may also be temporarily limited.

Kayleigh Quinn was in the Finnieston area just before 5pm on Monday to pick up her daughter from nursery and said that there were around 30 people between Kelvingrove Street and Derby Street speaking to officers, showing ID as proof of address, but being told to walk through the park.

She said: “The Get Ready Glasgow website said pedestrian access would be maintained throughout so this blindsided people, and carers weren’t even allowed to cross to reach vulnerable residents when they showed their cordia badge.

"Just another example of the council failing its own citizens during COP while wining and dining world leaders at a publicly owned museum they’ve closed off to taxpayers.”

Ms Quinn suggested that the changes being made now to the system are only happening because of “Cop exceptionalism”.

She continued: “Glasgow women have been campaigning for better lighting in the parks for years, so for Police Scotland and the council to say they’ll look at it now is the COP exceptionalism we’ve seen from the travel cards provided to delegates, extra trains, Sunday subway services, better pay for lawyers just for the fortnight to get protesters through the courts.

"There’s no excuse for all of these things ending in two weeks, and no excuse for the council putting vulnerable residents at risk last night when they assured them they could access their community on foot.”

Scottish Labour MSP Monica Lennon has condemned the situation saying that it is an example of how women’s safety is a “complete afterthought.”

She said: “It’s ridiculous that Police Scotland and the COP26 organisers are able to make meticulous plans for the safety and welfare of VIPs, yet women are being forced to walk through unlit parks at night. This needs to stop immediately.

“No wonder people are angry. It’s beyond time that the lives of women and girls were valued and respected, and only bold system change beyond the corridors of COP26 will achieve this.”

Scottish Conservative MSP for Glasgow, Annie Wells MSP, echoed Ms Lennon’s frustration and urged Police Scotland and the local council to take concerns seriously so that “nobody is forced down badly lit paths where they fear for their safety.”

She said: “My heart goes out to the women who have voiced their distress at feeling unsafe walking home at night.

“Women’s safety cannot be compromised under any circumstances. It’s totally unacceptable for people to feel afraid because they’re being forced to walk through potentially dangerous routes in the pitch black."

A Glasgow City Council spokesman said: “We have been working very hard to let people know about the restrictions that are in place for the climate change conference so that they can plan ahead and work around the security measures.

“For on the ground, operational reasons, Police Scotland changed the diversions at short notice last night, Monday, November 1, and diverted members of the public through Kelvingrove Park. Police Scotland has apologised for the concern and inconvenience caused by these last minute changes.

"We'd identified an alternative route on the back of the original restrictions via the park to lessen the impact on the public with four additional lighting rigs installed and we understand that members of the public might have taken other routes that we couldn't have predicted.

“We make every effort to make sure that residents and businesses are told about restrictions well in advance. Whenever we are notified of changes they are posted on social media, as they were last night.

"The Get Ready Glasgow website is also regularly updated.”

