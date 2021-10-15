COP26: Former President Barack Obama to attend Glasgow climate summit

Former President of the USA Barack Obama is due to attend COP26 in Glasgow this month.

By Rachel Mackie
Friday, 15th October 2021, 5:19 pm
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The Hill has reported that the former president will be travelling to Scotland for the international climate summit which starts on October 31.

A spokesperson for President Obama told The Hill: “Next month, President Obama will travel to Glasgow for the COP26 conference where he will meet with young activists engaged in the climate fight and deliver remarks putting the threat of climate change in broader context.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

While there he “will lay out the important progress made in the five years since the Paris Agreement took effect, highlight the leadership of young people around the globe, and urge more robust action going forward by all of us - governments, the private sector, philanthropy, and civil society.”

COP26: Former President Barack Obama to attend Glasgow climate summit

The summit will run from October 31 to November 12 this year and the White House has 12 top administration officials will be attending the summit along with President Biden.

Read More

Read More
Sir David Amess: Conservative MP David Amess dies after stabbing attack

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

PresidentCOP26GlasgowUSAScotland
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.