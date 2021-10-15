Former President of the USA Barack Obama is due to attend COP26 in Glasgow this month.

The Hill has reported that the former president will be travelling to Scotland for the international climate summit which starts on October 31.

A spokesperson for President Obama told The Hill: “Next month, President Obama will travel to Glasgow for the COP26 conference where he will meet with young activists engaged in the climate fight and deliver remarks putting the threat of climate change in broader context.”

While there he “will lay out the important progress made in the five years since the Paris Agreement took effect, highlight the leadership of young people around the globe, and urge more robust action going forward by all of us - governments, the private sector, philanthropy, and civil society.”

The summit will run from October 31 to November 12 this year and the White House has 12 top administration officials will be attending the summit along with President Biden.

