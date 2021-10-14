USA President Joe Biden Scotland visit for COP26 confirmed

US President Joe Biden has confirmed his attendance at COP26.

In a statement the White House confirmed that President Biden and the First Lady, Jill Biden, will visit Glasgow for COP26 on November 1 and 2.

It will also follow a trip to the Vatican on October 29 where the President will meet with Pope Francis, followed by a two day official visit to Rome for the G20 leader’s summit.

In a tweet, the US ambassador to the UK, Philip Reeker, said: “It's official - President Biden will travel to Scotland for #COP26. The gathering in Glasgow will be a pivotal moment on the road towards a more secure, prosperous, and sustainable future for our planet.”

