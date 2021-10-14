USA President Joe Biden Scotland visit for COP26 confirmed

The President of the USA, Joe Biden, will attend the COP26 summit in Glasgow, it has been confirmed.

By Conor Matchett
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 3:35 pm
In a statement the White House confirmed that President Biden and the First Lady, Jill Biden, will visit Glasgow for COP26 on November 1 and 2.

It will also follow a trip to the Vatican on October 29 where the President will meet with Pope Francis, followed by a two day official visit to Rome for the G20 leader’s summit.

In a tweet, the US ambassador to the UK, Philip Reeker, said: “It's official - President Biden will travel to Scotland for #COP26. The gathering in Glasgow will be a pivotal moment on the road towards a more secure, prosperous, and sustainable future for our planet.”

