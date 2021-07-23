North and South Lanarkshire HSCPs said services are “extremely stretched”, and asked family and friends to step in and take on some at home caring responsibilities in non-urgent cases.

NHS Lanarkshire is prioritising urgent services for the most vulnerable, it said, as “sustained pressure” across the service continues.

Hospitals in the area are as busy as they have been during the pandemic, said Judith Park, director of acute services.

“Covid numbers in our hospitals are rising and this is an additional pressure while we are trying to recover services and treat patients who have planned operations,” she said.

“Pressures on our staff, and those in our two partnerships, is also a concern and they are struggling to cope with the sharp rise in demand.”

The issue is due to an increase in Covid cases, as well as staff shortages due to self-isolation, attempts to recover services after lockdowns, an increase in complex cases in the system, and a “massive increase” in A&E visits, the health board said.

Care at Home and Home Support services are the worst affected.

Marianne Hayward, interim chief officer, South Lanarkshire Health & Social Care Partnership, said: “The pressures being experienced across the whole health and social care system are exceptional.

“The current circumstances have forced us to move to critical service delivery across all areas. This means we are prioritising our services for the most vulnerable.

“This will result in discussions with service users and their families/carers about reductions in care packages where it is safe to do so and identifying support so that the most vulnerable people continue to receive critical services."

Ross McGuffie, chief officer, Health & Social Care North Lanarkshire, said: “This is the most challenging point for staff delivering safe, effective healthcare across the whole of health and social care since the pandemic started."

He added: “We have recruited more than 100 new staff across the North partnership, however the level of pressure the whole health and social care system is under means that we’re still facing major challenges in how we deliver services.

“Care at Home/Home Support services are now extremely stretched across North and South Lanarkshire.”

