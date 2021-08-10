The incident happened at Coldingham Bay - near Eyemouth in the Scottish Borders – last Friday after a young girl had been enjoying a swim with family and friends.

The girl became caught in a strong rip current which began pulling her away from the beach.

Recognising the immediate danger, and with the girl beginning to panic, RNLI lifeguard Katie grabbed her rescue board and broke through the surf to reach her, some 50 metres from the beach.

RNLI lifeguard, Katie Walker, rescued the young girl after she swam outside of the safe swim area, marked by red an yellow flags, at Coldingham Bay last Friday, August 6 (Photo: RNLI/Nick Mailer).

A nearby swimmer, who had also spotted the escalating situation, shouted over instructing the child to remain calm and float on her back.

This reassured her to the point that she were able to calm down and await lifeguard, Katie, who safely brought her back to shore on the rescue board.

Lifeguard Katie said: ‘We are really grateful that a nearby swimmer was able to reassure the young girl by calling out the right instructions.

"The RNLI’s ‘Float to Live’ message is designed to help someone stay calm and use their natural buoyancy until either help arrives, or they are able to swim to safety themselves.

"The parents also did the right thing by waiting on the beach in what must have been a very stressful situation.

"As lifeguards we have the equipment and training to help someone in danger. It is very often the case that a second person entering the water also becomes a casualty themselves.”

Rip tides are dangerous currents that are often found on beaches where there is moderate to heavy surf.

Water rushes back out to sea between the surf creating a strong current that can flow very fast.

It is advised you get into difficulty in a rip current, you should try not to panic and instead swim parallel to the beach until you are out of the current and able to head for shore.

If you spot someone in difficulty in the water, you should not enter the water yourself. Dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard and try to reassure the casualty by calling out to them and informing them to stay calm and float on their back.

