Falls of Falloch: Eleven people rescued at waterfalls beauty spot near Crianlarich in Scotland

Reports have come through that eleven people have been rescued from the Falls of Falloch near Loch Lomond following rising water levels.

By Hannah Brown
Tuesday, 10th August 2021, 7:03 am
Eight people rescued from The Falls of Falloch, Scotland (Photo: Ross Campbell/Shutterstock).
A major operation involving mountain rescue teams and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was launched on Monday at around 5.30pm.

Emergency services including the Police came after reports of a crowd struggling amid rising water levels.

The group were helped to safety across a gorge and no injuries were reported.

An SFRS spokesman said: “We were alerted as part of a multi-agency response at 5.38pm on Monday August 9 to reports of a number of people in difficulty near Falls of Falloch, Crainlarich.

“Operations Control mobilised a number of resources to the scene, where firefighters assisted 11 people across a gorge to safety.“There were no injuries reported.“Crews left the scene after ensuring the area was made safe.”It comes a few weeks after a number of incidents at the loch and one in South Lanarkshire which resulted in several deaths

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service
