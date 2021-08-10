Eight people rescued from The Falls of Falloch, Scotland (Photo: Ross Campbell/Shutterstock).

A major operation involving mountain rescue teams and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was launched on Monday at around 5.30pm.

Emergency services including the Police came after reports of a crowd struggling amid rising water levels.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group were helped to safety across a gorge and no injuries were reported.

An SFRS spokesman said: “We were alerted as part of a multi-agency response at 5.38pm on Monday August 9 to reports of a number of people in difficulty near Falls of Falloch, Crainlarich.

“Operations Control mobilised a number of resources to the scene, where firefighters assisted 11 people across a gorge to safety.“There were no injuries reported.“Crews left the scene after ensuring the area was made safe.”It comes a few weeks after a number of incidents at the loch and one in South Lanarkshire which resulted in several deaths

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.