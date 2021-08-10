A major operation involving mountain rescue teams and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was launched on Monday at around 5.30pm.
Emergency services including the Police came after reports of a crowd struggling amid rising water levels.
The group were helped to safety across a gorge and no injuries were reported.
An SFRS spokesman said: “We were alerted as part of a multi-agency response at 5.38pm on Monday August 9 to reports of a number of people in difficulty near Falls of Falloch, Crainlarich.
“Operations Control mobilised a number of resources to the scene, where firefighters assisted 11 people across a gorge to safety.“There were no injuries reported.“Crews left the scene after ensuring the area was made safe.”It comes a few weeks after a number of incidents at the loch and one in South Lanarkshire which resulted in several deaths