The B-listed mansion in Sutherland carries a £2.5 million price tag.

Coco Chanel's former Highland love nest to become luxury hotel after being on market since 2015

Coco Chanel in 1936. Pic: Getty

A derelict mansion once used as a secret love nest by Coco Chanel and one of Britain's richest aristocrats has been sold and is set to be converted to a luxury hotel.

The B-listed Rosehall Estate, in Sutherland, has a £2.5 million price tag and has been in need of a buyer since 2015.

Its interiors were redesigned by Coco Chanel in the 1920s when she was in a relationship with High "Bendor" Grosvenor, the second Duke of Westminster.

Scraps of the French designer's handblocked wallpaper can still be seen in the building's 22 rooms.

The duke was one of the world’s richest men when he owned Rosehall. It was built in 1873 after the original building was destroyed by fire.

Coco Chanel was his lover between 1923 and 1929 and she spent summers at the property during this time. While there, Coco decorate each room in floral and pinstriped wall coverings inspired by her flat in Paris.

The mansion was also visited by many high-profile figures, including Winston Churchill who stayed there while recovering from illness.