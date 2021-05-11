Cinemas reopening: Cineworld announces venues reopening in Scotland

Cineworld has announced that its venues will open across Scotland from next week, following the First Minister’s latest lockdown easing announcement.

By Hannah Brown
Tuesday, 11th May 2021, 4:40 pm
Updated Tuesday, 11th May 2021, 5:04 pm
Cineworld on Renfrew Street, Glasgow.
The news comes after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced on Tuesday that, as of May 17, cinemas and other venues will be able to reopen once more as most of mainland Scotland moves into level two.

Cineworld has chosen to allow for two extra days to this restriction easing, as it announced that it will open its silver screens across Scotland on May 19.

Commenting on the news, a Cineworld spokesperson said: “We are excited to announce that our cinemas in England and Scotland will re-open on May 19.

"We will announce the re-opening of our remaining cinemas in due course.

“At Cineworld our main priority remains the safety of our customers and employees. We of course follow all instructions and regulations of the local authorities and current government guidelines and regulations.”

