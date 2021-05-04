Cinemas are expected to reopen in Scotland on May 17 (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images).

With blockbuster favourites expected to hit the big screen this year, people across Scotland are excited to grab their popcorn and head back to picture houses across the country.

When will cinemas reopen in Scotland?

A reopening date of May 17 has been confirmed for cinemas, theatres, concert halls, amusement arcades, casinos and bingo halls across Scotland.

This comes as the Scottish Government announced that Scotland will move into level 2 of its routemap out of lockdown by this date.

The date was confirmed after museums, galleries and other indoor attractions were given the green light to reopen from Monday, April 26.

What are the rules?

Despite cinemas reopening on May 17, this will still be subject to capacity constraints, according to the Scottish Government.

The maximum capacity indoors will be 100 people, outdoors seated 500 and outdoor free-standing 250 people.

However, this capacity measurement will also depend on the size of the venue- for example, the venue must allow the space for people not in the same bubble to physically distance by keeping 2m apart.

People will also be expected to wear face masks inside the venue.

Customer data will be collected by cinema operators for track and trace.

If you are planning on going to the pictures with your mates, up to six people from three households may socialise in an indoors public space, including cinemas, from May 17 onwards.

From early June, this will increase to up to eight people from three households.

According to the Scottish Government- outdoor cinemas such as Drive-Ins will be subject to different restrictions.

Organisers of drive-in cinemas should be clear to attendees that only one household (or extended household) may be present in a vehicle.

What movies can we expect to see on the big screen?

As cinemas reopen on May 17, Nomadland starring Frances McDormand will hit the big screens across the UK.

The ninth installment of Fast and Furious – which was partly shot in Edinburgh – will come to cinema screens across the UK on July 9 this year.

The 25th James Bond will also grace the movie screens with No Time to Die featuring Daniel Craig as 007 expected to come out on September 30 in the UK.

Cinema goers can also expect to see Cruella starring Emma Stone as the notorious Disney villain by May 28 and Peter Rabbit 2 from May 21 onwards.

For Horror movie buffs, The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It will be out on May 28 and A Quiet Place: Part II on June 4.

Marvel will also please superhero fans with the release of Black Widow’s own movie on July 9 and DC will play to a similar field of movie goers with the release of The Suicide Squad on August 6.

