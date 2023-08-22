Mario voice actor retires: 10 roles you never knew were Charles Martinet starting with Skyrim dragon
Nintendo have confirmed that Charles Martinet will now serve as a “Mario Ambassador,” travelling the world to promote the beloved bouncing plumber.
Charles Martinet, the voice behind Nintendo’s most famous video game character, is to step down from his role as Mario's voice actor.
The 67-year-old will become a “Mario Ambassador" and travel the world to promote the beloved plumber, signing autographs and performing Nintendo character voices.
Martinet created the now iconic voice during a late audition which was being held as the casting directors packed up for the day. He would first voice the character in 1994 game, Mario Teaches Typing before his first proper appearance as the famous Italian plumber in 1996 game, Super Mario 64.
Aside from Mario, the actor has also voiced several Nintendo characters and has worked on film and TV projects as well as other video game series.
Here are 10 roles you never knew Mario actor Charles Martinet voiced.