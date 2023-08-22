All Sections
Charles Martinet is best known for his role as Mario.

Mario voice actor retires: 10 roles you never knew were Charles Martinet starting with Skyrim dragon

Nintendo have confirmed that Charles Martinet will now serve as a “Mario Ambassador,” travelling the world to promote the beloved bouncing plumber.

Lauren Jack
By Lauren Jack
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 12:16 BST

Charles Martinet, the voice behind Nintendo’s most famous video game character, is to step down from his role as Mario's voice actor.

The 67-year-old will become a “Mario Ambassador" and travel the world to promote the beloved plumber, signing autographs and performing Nintendo character voices.

Martinet created the now iconic voice during a late audition which was being held as the casting directors packed up for the day. He would first voice the character in 1994 game, Mario Teaches Typing before his first proper appearance as the famous Italian plumber in 1996 game, Super Mario 64.

Aside from Mario, the actor has also voiced several Nintendo characters and has worked on film and TV projects as well as other video game series.

Here are 10 roles you never knew Mario actor Charles Martinet voiced.

One of the game's friendly dragons, Paarthurnax is Skyrim's sole white dragon who rests at the Throat of the World. Charles Martinet departs from his typical voice, instead speaking in deep, gravelly tones perfectly suited to such a creature.

1. Paarthurnax – The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

One of the game’s friendly dragons, Paarthurnax is Skyrim’s sole white dragon who rests at the Throat of the World. Charles Martinet departs from his typical voice, instead speaking in deep, gravelly tones perfectly suited to such a creature. Image: Linda Rain 714/Flickr

Having appeared as these characters in too many games to name, not only did Charles Martinet portray Mario, he has also appeared as Luigi in the majority of the games in the series. This includes Baby Luigi and Waluigi – the character's lanky rival.

2. Luigi / Waluigi / Baby Luigi – Super Mario series

Having appeared as these characters in too many games to name, not only did Charles Martinet portray Mario, he has also appeared as Luigi in the majority of the games in the series. This includes Baby Luigi and Waluigi – the character’s lanky rival. Image: Getty/Unsplash

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is a beloved anime and manga, so much so that it appeared in the British Museum during a Manga exhibition in 2019 with art Araki Hirohiko appearing. As for Charles Martinet, he appeared in the 1993 original video animation adaptation of Stardust Crusaders. The third part of the series, Martinet voiced two characters in separate episodes; Senator Wilson Phillips and a Speedwagon Foundation Pilot.

3. Senator Wilson Phillips, Speedwagon Foundation Pilot – JoJo's Bizarre Adventure

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is a beloved anime and manga, so much so that it appeared in the British Museum during a Manga exhibition in 2019 with art Araki Hirohiko appearing. As for Charles Martinet, he appeared in the 1993 original video animation adaptation of Stardust Crusaders. The third part of the series, Martinet voiced two characters in separate episodes; Senator Wilson Phillips and a Speedwagon Foundation Pilot. Image: Getty

Released in 2020 Netflix docuseries High Score traces the history of classic video games with Martinet, appropriately, acting as the narrator.

4. The Narrator – High Score

Released in 2020 Netflix docuseries High Score traces the history of classic video games with Martinet, appropriately, acting as the narrator. Image: Netflix

