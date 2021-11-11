Mr Denholm, 39, was last seen by a family member in the Hamilton Drive area of New Cumnock at around 12pm on Wednesday, November 10.

Though police have said that his last known location was near Wembley Stadium in London at around 2.50am on Thursday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers in Ayrshire are now appealing for help to trace him as his family are “extremely concerned” about his safety and welfare.

He has been described as 5ft 7in tall, stocky, and has short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a black tammy hat, a blue zip-up top and blue jeans.

He is driving a black Volkswagen Golf GTI with the registration GY08 NXE.

Charles Denholm: Family 'extremely concerned' for safety of missing Ayrshire man who may have travelled to London

Sergeant Mark Wason, of Cumnock Police Station, said: “Charles’ family are extremely concerned for his wellbeing and we are asking members of the public to assist us in tracing him.

“We believe he is currently in the London area and I would appeal to anyone who may have seen him, or a car matching the description, to please pass this information to police.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident number 3519 of November 10.”

Police Scotland has Missing Person Coordinators (MPCs) in every local division in the country.

MPCs support and oversee all missing person investigations.

Police Scotland says MPCs ensure missing persons have the “correct level of support” once they are found.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.