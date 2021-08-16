Dr Catriona Gaskell was last seen on Saturday, August 14 after leaving her home in Fallow Grove around 7.55 pm.

The 29-year-old has been described as white 5 ft 9 ins in height, slim build with blue eyes and auburn hair.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When she was last seen, she was wearing a white and grey tartan zipper top, carrying a small holdall and heading towards the wooded area nearby Red Deer Road.

Catriona Gaskell: Concerns raised for missing Cambuslang woman who hasn't been seen for two days

Sergeant Stuart Hare, Rutherglen Police Station, said: "Cat has never been missing before and for her not be in touch with family or friends is concerning.

"Officers have been making local enquiries since she was reported missing and have been checking CCTV and liaising with local bus and taxi companies but so far no one has seen or heard from Cat.

"We would ask people, especially in the Fallow Grove/Red Deer Road areas to keep an eye out for Cat if they can or if anyone has doorbell camera, then to check the footage in case she has passed by.

"If you have seen Cat or have any information that will help us trace her, then please contact police via 101 quoting reference number 1769 of Sunday, 15 August, 2021.

"We'd also appeal to Cat herself and ask her to contact her family, a friend or police just to let people know she is OK."

Cat’s partner has posted on social media saying that they had last seen her after checking the doorbell cam to see her leaving the house.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.