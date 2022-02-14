The 74-year-old has tested positive for the virus just days after the Prince of Wales contracted Covid for the second time.

A Clarence House spokesman said: “Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self-isolating.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We continue to follow government guidelines.”

The Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for Covid, Clarence House has announced.

Camilla is triple vaccinated, sources said.

The duchess carried out a string of engagements last Thursday – the day Charles tested positive.

Concern for the Queen’s health mounted after the monarch was in direct contact with eldest son Charles two days before he tested positive.

Buckingham Palace said on Thursday that the Queen was not displaying any symptoms, but refused to confirm whether she had tested positive or negative, citing medical privacy.