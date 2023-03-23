Words play a vital role in our everyday lives – whether it’s conveying an idea, expressing an emotion or stating a desire. Without them, it would be incredibly difficult to communicate with others.

Thousands of words make up our vocabulary, some of which we use almost every day without realising, while others are slightly more obscure, only being spoken or written down once in a while or on special occasions.

With this in mind, a new survey of 1,500 Brits conducted by thortful.com, looked to reveal the words that Brits appreciate the most.

A thortful spokesperson explained: “With so many unique and beautiful words out there in the world, we were intrigued to see which ones’ the UK love the most, from totally obscure words to ones with utterly lovely meanings. Whether you wish to broaden your vocabulary, or are simply looking for better ways to express your love, or feelings, these are Britain’s most loved words!”

Here are the top 10.

1 . Cuddle Britain's favourite word is cuddle. Meaning: Hold close in one's arms as a way of showing love or affection. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

2 . Picturesque Second place goes to picturesque. Meaning: Visually attractive especially in a quaint or pretty style. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

3 . Aurora The bronze medal goes to aurora. Meaning: The dawn in the early morning. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

4 . Serendipity In fourth place is serendipity. Meaning: The chance occurrence of events in a beneficial way. Photo: Canva/Getty Images