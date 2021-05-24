The body was recovered near the The Clyde Arc on Monday, May 24.

Police Scotland officers were called at around 7.30am, and the body was recovered from the water a short time later.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Body recovered from the River Clyde during search for missing Glasgow man Brian Hamill

A formal identification is yet to take place, however police have informed the family of missing man Brian Hamill, who was reported missing from Partick on Monday, May 10.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.