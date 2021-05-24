Body recovered from the River Clyde during search for missing Glasgow man Brian Hamill

A body has been recovered by police during the search for missing Glasgow man Brian Hamill.

The body was recovered near the The Clyde Arc on Monday, May 24.

Police Scotland officers were called at around 7.30am, and the body was recovered from the water a short time later.

A formal identification is yet to take place, however police have informed the family of missing man Brian Hamill, who was reported missing from Partick on Monday, May 10.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

