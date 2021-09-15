Glasgow will see the Bat-Signal light up buildings to celebrate Batman Day in September following filming for the new DC movie in Scotland’s largest city.

Throughout the evening of September 18 – the official Batman Day – the Bat-Signal will light up five mystery buildings across the UK, including those in Glasgow, Liverpool and London.

Organisers have said that lucky fans who follow the signal and arrive at the location may receive Batman goodies. The first ten people on site to approach event organisers and declare they love Batman will win prizes.

The exact locations will not be revealed until the night of the launch but London, Liverpool, and Glasgow have been announced as the chosen cities.

The news comes filming for The Batman began in Glasgow in February 2020, with many hypothesising that Batman's famous Batcave lair may well be located ‘under’ the city's graveyard.

Starting in London, travelling north to Liverpool and Glasgow, and then returning to Batman’s London home the Bat-Signal will light up the night across these UK spots.

The signal will first appear in London between 8pm to 8.30pm, then in Liverpool from 8.45pm to 9.15pm, in Glasgow from 9.30pm to 10pm and then back to London between 10.15pm and 10.45pm.

The exact locations will be teased on Instagram and Facebook by DC GB Facebook and DCUKComics on the 18th to give Bat-Signal seekers a head start.

The filming production of The Batman came to Glasgow for the new Warner Bros and DC Comics movie, facilitating a number of road closures including Wishart Street, Ladywell Street, Cathedral Square, Drygate and John Knox Street.

However, it was thought to be a stuntman seen filming in the city's Necropolis cemetery, rather than Robert Pattinson who is set to play the dual role of Bruce Wayne and Batman.

Other shooting locations included areas in and around Glasgow Cathedral and Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

So far, the trailer features multiple shots of Glasgow, although visual trickery and Hollywood's artistic license means the city doesn't look quite the same as it does in real life.

The Batman is due for release in UK cinemas on 1 October 2021.

