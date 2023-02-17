Hundreds of people lined the streets of Edinburgh to pay their respects to fallen firefighter Barry Martin.

The funeral cortege made its way down the Royal Mile with hundreds lining the streets on Friday afternoon to pay their respects to fallen firefighter Barry Martin on the day of his funeral at St Giles’ Cathedral.

Firefighters from across Scotland paid tribute to Barry Martin, who died on January 27 at the age of 38, after sustaining serious injuries while fighting the fire at the building on Edinburgh’s Princes Street four days before.

Ahead of his funeral on Friday at St Giles’ Cathedral in the Scottish capital, his wife Shelley paid tribute to him as a “motivated” man who was “driven” to be a firefighter.

The funeral procession travelled up the Royal Mile to the Cathedral.

Hundreds of locals, as well as the Scottish Fire Service lined the Royal Mile on the day of Barry Martin's funeral.

Officers from the SFRS lined up outside the Cathedral.

Mr Martin's funeral was held at 12.30 at St Giles' Cathedral.