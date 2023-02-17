The funeral of a firefighter who died after tackling blazer at Jenners department store building will take place today, with the event being lived streamed for thousands across the world to pay tribute.

At midday, the funeral cortege will make its way from the base of the Royal Mile, arriving at the Cathedral at around 12.30pm when the service, by invitation, will begin.

Thousands, including firefighters from across Scotland, are expected to attend and pay tribute to Barry Martin, who died on January 27 at the age of 38, after sustaining serious injuries while fighting the fire at the building on Edinburgh’s Princes Street four days before.

Ahead of his funeral on Friday at St Giles’ Cathedral in the Scottish capital, his wife Shelley paid tribute to him as a “motivated” man who was “driven” to be a firefighter.

The service is being streamed by St Giles’ for those who cannot attend to pay their respects.