Jamie Forde, 26, from Yorkshire came up with a creative way to propose to his girlfriend Anna Pond as they travelled to the idyllic Scottish island of Barra.

As the Loganair flight from Glasgow prepared to land on the iconic beach landing strip, Anna looked out the window to see the message ‘Anna will you marry me’ written in big letters in the sand.

Delighted after she said yes, Jamie dropped to one knee as they exited the plane, taking a more traditional approach to the question.

Picture credit: Loganair

Appearing on Good Morning Scotland on Thursday, he explained: “It was quite simple really, I mean, to be fair, massive credit and thanks to Loganair and Barra Airport.

"Basically just started with a message to Loganair saying I know it seems a bit far fetched but how would you feel about this idea and they loved it.

"They pretty much just said ‘we’ll solve it’ and as we got closer to the time they put me in contact with Barra airport and we were trying to go over a bit more about how it was going to go down and stuff.

"Luckily the weather was on our side, that was a big factor.”

Jamie and Anna both sat on the single row of seats on the left hand side of the plane and as the plane dropped in altitude in preparation to land, Jamie asked Anna to look out of the window.

"Then I was just sat behind her waiting with the ring awkwardly.

"She turned round, bright, bright red and said yes.”

Jamie is an aviation enthusiast, and was delighted at the opportunity to land on Barra’s short runway which runs along the shallow bay of Traigh Mhòr.

The couple are hoping to marry within two years, but admitted that with the coronavirus, its not an easy time to plan a wedding.

Jamie laughed: “To top it [the proposal] we’re going to have to get married on the moon or something!”

