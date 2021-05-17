The top 18 beaches in Scotland as chosen by Lonely Planet

Editors at travel bible Lonely Planet have published their top 18 beaches of Scotland with their selection spanning every corner of the country.
From Shetland to Lewis and the Borders to the West Highlands, the list contains some popular choices and some lesser-known gems.
Flick through their selection and transport yourself down to the shore for some rejuvenating coastal time.
1. Tressness and Cata Sands, Sanday, Orkney
Sanday is ringed by Orkney’s best beaches that are lined with dazzling white sands. It's a peaceful, green, pastoral landscape with the sea revealed at every turn.
Photo: Chris Downer /geograph.org
2. Sandwood Bay, Kinlochleven
South of Cape Wrath, this isolated beach is guarded at one end by the spectacular rock pinnacle Am Buachaille. A 9-mile round-trip hike from Blairmore car park, northwest of Kinlochbervie, will bring you to this coastal jewel.
Photo: Brian Gillman/CC
3. Aberdeen Beach
This two-mile sweep of clean, golden sand stretches between the mouths of the Rivers Dee and Don. On the Esplanade, you'll find a traditional seaside feel and the Codona's funfair.
Photo: Nick Bramhall/Flickr
4. Kiloran Bay, Colonsay
There are many beautiful beaches on Colonsay but Kiloran Bay in the northwest, a stretch of dark golden sand, is outstanding. It's also the ideal vantage point for stunning sunsets. As well as natural attractions, there's a gin distillery and a brewery to visit on the island.
Photo: Bernard Lepretre/ CC