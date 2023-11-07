Balmoral Arms triumphs at Hotels of the Year Scotland Awards

Crerar Hotels swept the board at the Hotels of the Year’s Hotel Honours Awards on Sunday, October 29 as it took home a total of seven accolades.

The Crerar Hotels team celebrate their awards.

The hotel group which features a collection of four- and five-star Scottish properties, attended the black-tie Grand Annual Awards Dinner with seven award wins on the night across several different categories.

Balmoral Arms, located in Ballater, won three awards – Best Deluxe Inn, Deputy Manager of the Year, Chris Chew and Rising Star Management Medal - Rohan Paunikar.

Other hotels within the Crerar Hotels portfolio were also celebrating as the newly upgraded Coast Spa at Golf View Hotel & Spa achieved the Spa Excellence Award, Loch Fyne Hotel & Spa took home Best Rural Spa Hotel of the Year and Town Hotel of the Year, while Marc Gardner of Oban Bay Hotel and Glencoe Inn & Gathering, took home Cluster General Manager of the Year.

Chris Wayne-Wills, CEO of Crerar Hotels, said: “To win seven awards in various categories at the Hotels of the Year Scotland awards is an incredible feat, in fact, I believe Crerar Hotels was the most awarded hotel group of the year.

“I’m delighted to see the investment in many of the hotels including Balmoral Arms and our spa hotels Loch Fyne Hotel & Spa and Golf View Hotel & Spa has paid off however more importantly these award wins are testament to the brilliant teams we have at the heart of each hotel who provide our guests with excellent and authentic Scottish hospitality.

“All of our hotels and inns offer something different thanks to the spectacular locations they reside however it is the same excellent, warm and authentic hospitality which guests will receive no matter where they stay.

“It’s incredible that our brilliant teams have been recognised for their hard work, dedication and passion, it is greatly deserved.”