Docherty was last seen near to The Bank of Scotland on Abbeygreen, Lesmahagow, at around 11.30am on Tuesday October 19.

He is described as being white, male, 5' 8” with brown hair and a stocky build.

Docherty was last seen wearing blue suit trousers, brown socks and a black anorak with another red anorak underneath. At the time, he was not wearing shoes, but police believe it is possible that he has since purchased footwear.

The missing man is originally from Shawlands in Glasgow, so police believe he may return to that area.

Police Sergeant Jason Henry from Larkhall Police Office said: "It is out of character for Andrew not to be in touch with his family or friends, who are becoming increasingly concerned for his wellbeing. We have a number of police resources out looking for Andrew and I am now looking for the assistance from the public.

"If you believe you have seen Andrew or have any information please contact 101 quoting incident no. 1491 of the 19th October 2021”.

