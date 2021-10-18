Missing man Timothy Chiwaula, who has been missing since Monday 11 October.

Chiwaula was last seen by two of his friends around midnight on the 11th in his house on Old Shettleston Road, in the Shettleston/Greenfield area of Glasgow.

He has not been seen since. He does not have possession of his phone, passport or wallet and is believed to be on foot.

Chiwaula is described as being a black male, around 5’8 or 5’9 tall, and having a skinny athletic build. He has brown eyes, a small gap between his front teeth, and has two inch long black dreadlocks. He usually wears a small golden stud piercing on both earlobes.

Concerns are growing for Chiwaula, an acting student, who has been missing for more than a week.

Chiwaula is a British National, originally from Malawi. He is currently a BA acting student at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

The Royal Conservatoire made a statement on its social media accounts, and said: "Tim Chiwaula, a BA Acting student, is being treated as a missing person. Police Scotland request that Tim, or anyone who has any information as to his possible whereabouts, makes contact”.

"This is a worrying time for everyone who knows and loves Tim, and for our whole community. We hope he will be found safe and well soon.”

His brother Joseph told The Scotsman: “We are all worried about him. If anyone hears anything – anything at all - just let us know”.

If you have any information about Chiwaula’s whereabouts, please contact Police Scotland on 101, and quote the incident number 0832 (14/10/21).

