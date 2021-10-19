Alana Whitelaw: 14-year-old girl reported missing from Angus found 'safe and well' following police appeal

Police have confirmed that Alana Whitelaw who was reported missing from her home in the Forfar area of Angus has been traced ‘safe and well’ following a police appeal.

By Beth Murray
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 9:21 pm
Updated Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 6:15 am
A statement from Police Scotland confirmed that the 14-year-old from Angus was traced ‘safe and well.’

They thanked the public for their assistance.

The initial police appeal stated that the 14-year-old was last seen in Forfar at around 2.30pm on Tuesday, October 19.

Officers reported that she had gone missing before but were keen to find her to make sure she is alright.

She is white, has long brown hair and has been described to be of medium build.

Sergeant Gillian Fraser previously said: “Alana has been missing before, however she is only 14 years of age and we need to trace her to ensure that she is safe and well.

Alana Whitelaw: 14-year-old girl reported missing from Angus as police appeal for information.

“I would ask anyone with any information on her whereabouts to contact officers through 101 quoting reference 1929 of October 19.”

