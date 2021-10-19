A statement from Police Scotland confirmed that the 14-year-old from Angus was traced ‘safe and well.’

They thanked the public for their assistance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The initial police appeal stated that the 14-year-old was last seen in Forfar at around 2.30pm on Tuesday, October 19.

Officers reported that she had gone missing before but were keen to find her to make sure she is alright.

She is white, has long brown hair and has been described to be of medium build.

Sergeant Gillian Fraser previously said: “Alana has been missing before, however she is only 14 years of age and we need to trace her to ensure that she is safe and well.

Alana Whitelaw: 14-year-old girl reported missing from Angus as police appeal for information.

“I would ask anyone with any information on her whereabouts to contact officers through 101 quoting reference 1929 of October 19.”

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.