Alana Whitelaw: 14-year-old girl reported missing from Angus as police appeal for information

Alana Whitelaw has been reported missing from her home in the Forfar area of Angus and Police Scotland are appealing for information to help trace her.

By Beth Murray
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 9:21 pm
The 14-year-old was last seen in Forfar at around 2.30pm on Tuesday, October 19, 2021.

Officers have reported that she has gone missing before but they are keen to find her to make sure she is alright.

Anyone with any information on Alana’s whereabouts is asked to get in touch with officers as soon as possible.

She is white, has long brown hair and has been described to be of medium build.

Sergeant Gillian Fraser, said: “Alana has been missing before, however she is only 14 years of age and we need to trace her to ensure that she is safe and well.

“I would ask anyone with any information on her whereabouts to contact officers through 101 quoting reference 1929 of October 19.”

