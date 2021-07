Alam Kharote was last seen around 7.45 am on Tuesday in Newton Stewart.

He is described as being 5ft 6ins tall, slim build and wearing a grey tracksuit.

Alam Kharote: Concerns raised after teenager reported missing in Dumfries and Galloway

Inspector McCreadie from Dumfries & Galloway Division said "Alam has been missing for a number of hours now.

“If you believe you have seen Alam or have any information please contact 101 quoting incident no. 0284 of the 27th of July 2021."

