During the Taliban’s first news conference, Mujahid told journalists in Kabul: “The Islamic Emirate is committed to the rights of women within the framework of Sharia.

“Our sisters … have the same rights, will be able to benefit from their rights. They can have activities in different sectors and different areas on the basis of our rules and regulations, educational, health and other areas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“They are going to be working with us, shoulder to shoulder with us, and the international community – if they have concerns – we would like to assure them that there is not going to be any discrimination against women, but of course within the frameworks that we have.”

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid speaks at his first news conference, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Mujahid vowed Tuesday that the Taliban would respect women's rights, forgive those who resisted them and ensure a secure Afghanistan as part of a publicity blitz aimed at convincing world powers and a fearful population that they have changed. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

Spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid was evasive throughout the briefing when questioned about the future of women’s rights in the workforce.

Many questions are being asked about what will happen to Afghan women under Taliban rule.

On Monday, Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai – who was shot in the head at aged 15 by the Taliban for campaigning for girls’ education in Pakistan – expressed her concern for women’s safety alongside many other women’s rights activists.

In an interview with the BBC, Yousafzai said: “I had the opportunity to talk to a few activists in Afghanistan, including women’s rights activists, and they are sharing concern that are not sure what their life is going to be like.”

Reports already claim that young women are being sent back from universities in Afghanistan and young girls have been asked to ‘marry’ to Taliban soldiers.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.