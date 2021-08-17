Follow along here.
Afghanistan crisis LIVE: Latest news and updates
Last updated: Tuesday, 17 August, 2021, 12:35
- Britain did not see Taliban takeover coming, Foreign Secretary says
- PM to unveil plan to let vulnerable Afghans set up home in UK
- Prince Harry encourages veterans to ‘support one another’ amid Taliban takeover
Author Khaled Hosseini tells BBC he fears for progress made by Afghan women
The gains Afghan women have made over the past 20 years are “up in the air”, Afghan-American author Khaled Hosseini said.
He spoke of his fears as the Taliban quickly seized control of Afghanistan following the US exit after almost 20 years of a US-led coalition’s presence in the country.
Hosseini told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that “while the last 20 years have certainly been challenging and beset by missteps and tragedies, it is also true that there has been progress in Afghanistan”.
The “significant improvements and achievements” have included women serving in the Afghan parliament, becoming police chiefs and being part of the workforce, and millions of girls who had returned to school.
He said: “Now all of that is up in the air and whether any of those gains will last remains to be seen.”
British holidaymaker, 21, evacuated from Afghanistan after hiding from Taliban
A British student who travelled to Afghanistan on holiday has been evacuated to Dubai after being forced in to hiding by the advance of the Taliban.
Loughborough University student Miles Routledge, 21, received widespread attention and criticism on social media having travelled to the country on a planned trip last week despite the extremist group’s gains in the nation.
Mr Routledge had shared updates about his experiences over recent days as the Taliban seized the country, including claims he had encountered the group’s members, seen dead bodies in the street and shielded from gunfire in a Nato-controlled safe house.
On Tuesday he then told followers that he had got a place on a list for evacuation from Kabul, and hours later posted a video of himself and dozens of others landing in what he described as a British Army plane.
“The happy ending: landed in Dubai thanks to the brilliant people at the British army. All safe!” he wrote.
Raab ‘wouldn’t have gone on holiday’ had he predicted Afghanistan situation
Dominic Raab conceded he would not have left the UK had he known what would unfold in Afghanistan over the weekend, following reports he remained on holiday until late on Sunday.
The Foreign Secretary was seen relaxing on a beach on the Greek island of Crete on Sunday, the same day members of the militant group Taliban entered Kabul, according to a report in The Telegraph.
The newspaper reported that Mr Raab then caught a flight back to the UK on Sunday evening. It said the Foreign Office did not deny that Mr Raab spent time on the beach, but that it dismissed suggestions he had been there for a considerable amount of time.
Speaking on Sky News on Tuesday morning, Mr Raab said that “no-one” saw the situation in Afghanistan coming.
And when asked how sorry he was that he did not return from his holiday earlier, the Foreign Secretary told Sky News that he returned “as soon as the situation deteriorated and demanded it”.
He said: “Everyone was caught off-guard by the pace, scale of the Taliban takeover.”
Stormont Executive urged to provide homes for Afghans who helped allied forces
The Northern Ireland Executive has been urged to provide a safe home for Afghans who helped allied forces.
The call came from Ulster Unionist leader and Army veteran Doug Beattie, who won the Military Cross for his service in Afghanistan.
As scores of people attempt to flee the country following the taking of capital Kabul by the Taliban, Mr Beattie said Northern Ireland should offer a home to those who need it.
“Today a humanitarian crisis is unfolding in Afghanistan, thousands are fleeing the country: women, young girls and men, those who worked with us and those who worked for us,” he said.
“It’s important now that Northern Ireland, along with the rest of the international community, come together to support these people, and if they need a home then it is important that we here in Northern Ireland open our doors and give them a home.
“In our time of need they supported us, in their time of need, we must support them.”
MPs are to debate the situation in Afghanistan on Wednesday in the House of Commons.
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson earlier said Northern Ireland has a duty to consider offering sanctuary to some refugees from Afghanistan.
He told the BBC he feared there would be “terrible consequences from the Taliban” for people who “very courageously worked alongside our military”.
Dominic Raab insists Britain did not see Taliban takeover of Afghanistan wcoming
Dominic Raab has claimed Britain did not see the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan coming.
'Everything we’ve done has been for nothing' - Scots veterans reflect on Afghanistan chaos
Scottish veterans who served in Afghanistan and the families of their fallen comrades have questioned the legacy of Britain’s two decade-long engagement in the country, with one grieving mother fearing their sacrifice has been “for nothing”.
What you need to know about the Taliban, Afghanistan and what Sturgeon said about Afghan refugees in Scotland
The Taliban’s sweeping return to power in Afghanistan and scenes of citizens trying to flee at Kabul Airport has shaken the world – here’s what’s happening in Afghanistan and where the country is
The Taliban have declared an “amnesty” across Afghanistan and urged women to join their government, trying to calm nerves across a tense capital city that only the day before saw chaos at its airport as people tried to flee their rule.
British citizens and dual nationals residing in Afghanistan being processed before being relocated to the UK.
Dominic Raab says he plans to ‘increase humanitarian aid to Afghanistan' with the aim of alleviating ‘human suffering’
The foreign secretary Dominic Raab has said that he expects the UK will ‘increase aid budget for development and humanitarian purposes’ with the aim of alleviating ‘human suffering’ in Afghanistan.