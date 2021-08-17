For Women Scotland – which claims to campaign ‘for sex-based rights’ in Scotland – posted on Twitter on August 15: “Horrific regimes and movements like the Taliban also know what same-sex attraction is.

"They don’t check whether it’s “same gender” attraction like Stonewall and BBC.

"They hang, behead or shoot men for living men and women for resisting rape.”

A screenshot of the now deleted tweet from For Women Scotland.

Heather Herbert, LGBT+ Labour Scotland trans officer said: “Using the horrific situation in Afghanistan as a way to attack trans people shows how blinkered FWS are.

"Instead of talking about how the safety of women and girls they appear to be cheering the Taliban on.

"I would hope Feminists both cis and trans, should distance themselves from such language and come together to support all those who flee persecution.”

For Women Scotland said that they deleted the tweet to ‘focus on women and girls in Afghanistan.’

Susan Smith, a spokeswoman for the group said: “Having the language to talk about the plight of women, girls and LGB people in Afghanistan is important.

"The human rights catastrophe is happening to people because of their sex or sexual orientation and it should not be problematic to state that.

"That "activists" have used this to attack us is incomprehensible, and we only took the post down as we wanted the focus to stay on women and girls in Afghanistan.

"We made no comparison to our organisation whatsoever and to try and pretend our tweet was an attack on trans people is rank dishonesty.”

