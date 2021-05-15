Concerns have been raised after a woman is reported missing from Clackmannan.

Abigail Jay, 39, was last seen leaving an address in the Castle Street area just before 2pm on Saturday, May 15.

She is a white female, around 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build with blond hair which has tinges of pink within.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Abigail Jay: Concerns as woman reported missing from Clackmannan

When last seen she was wearing a grey hooded jumper with a camouflage patch on the front, black skinny jeans and white converse-type trainers.

Abigail left the property in a grey Renault Megane with registration NG08 XOJ.

The vehicle has a tow bar and damage to the front window on the passenger side.

Abigail is originally from Doncaster and may have travelled south out of the Forth Valley area.

Anyone who has seen Abigail, or her vehicle, or has any information to help trace her, should contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 2020 of May 15.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.