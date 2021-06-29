Abi O'Brien: Dumbarton teenage girl is found safe after being reported missing

Abi O’Brien had last been seen in her bedroom at her home in in Dumbarton at about 10pm on Monday, 28 June.
However, Police Scotland have confirmed that she has now been found.
Police have thanked the public for their help in the search.
