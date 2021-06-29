Abi O'Brien: Dumbarton teenage girl is found safe after being reported missing

A 13-year-old girl who was reported missing from her home has been traced safe and well.

By Katharine Hay
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 3:43 pm
Abi O’Brien had last been seen in her bedroom at her home in in Dumbarton at about 10pm on Monday, 28 June.

However, Police Scotland have confirmed that she has now been found.

Police have thanked the public for their help in the search.

