Ms Wild, from Dunblane, was last seen in the Springburn area at around 3.15pm on Monday, June 28.

Police are now appealing to hear from anyone with information to come forward as concerns are growing for her welfare.

She is described as slim and white with long dark blonde hair. When she was last seen she was wearing a white flowery top, a beige cardigan and black leggings.

Inspector Bob Anderson from Baird Street Police Station said: “There are concerns for Carrie’s welfare and we’re asking anyone who may have seen her since this time, or has information on where she could be, to get in touch.

“If Carrie sees this I’d urge her to contact either her family or police as soon as possible.”

If you have any information you should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 2376 of June 28.

