Scotland from Above which is part of Europe from Above premieres on National Geographic at 8pm on Thursday 11th August.

17 stunning pictures that show Scotland from the air

National Geographic will feature Scotland like never before in their new series Europe from the Air.

By Stephen Mcilkenny
Tuesday, 9th August 2022, 3:41 pm

The series, which first aired in 2019, wastes no time in showcasing Scotland with the series commencing with a breath-taking journey around the country.

We take a look at some of the stunning images captured as part of the show.

All images are from the footage from National Geographic.

1. Scotland from Above.

National Geographic takes to the skies again to share more spectacular aerial views of the continent – commencing with a breath-taking journey around Scotland

Photo: LISA FERGUSON

2. The show captures the everyday

This breath-taking aerial footage gives a unique insight into how tradition, engineering and natural wonders have shaped the continent

Photo: LISA FERGUSON

3. St Andrews from above

The show features a look at the Home of Golf.

Photo: LISA FERGUSON

4. Scotland from Above.

National Geographic takes to the skies again to share more spectacular aerial views of the continent – commencing with a breath-taking journey around Scotland – in the fourth instalment of popular documentary series Europe from Above, airing exclusively on National Geographic from Thursday 11th August at 8.00pm.

Photo: LISA FERGUSON

