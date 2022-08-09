17 stunning pictures that show Scotland from the air

The series, which first aired in 2019, wastes no time in showcasing Scotland with the series commencing with a breath-taking journey around the country.
We take a look at some of the stunning images captured as part of the show.
All images are from the footage from National Geographic.
Photo: LISA FERGUSON
2. The show captures the everyday
This breath-taking aerial footage gives a unique insight into how tradition, engineering and natural wonders have shaped the continent
Photo: LISA FERGUSON
3. St Andrews from above
The show features a look at the Home of Golf.
Photo: LISA FERGUSON
4. Scotland from Above.
National Geographic takes to the skies again to share more spectacular aerial views of the continent – commencing with a breath-taking journey around Scotland – in the fourth instalment of popular documentary series Europe from Above, airing exclusively on National Geographic from Thursday 11th August at 8.00pm.
Photo: LISA FERGUSON