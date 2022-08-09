National Geographic is once again taking to the skies to show famous sights like never before, with a new six-part series Europe From Above taking to the skies to share more spectacular aerial views of the continent.

With each episode focused on one distinct European country, the hit show, which first aired in 2019, aims to celebrate both nature’s creations and the human stories and engineering, which continue to shape modern nations across the continent.

And the series wastes no time in showcasing Scotland, starting with a breath-taking journey around the country.

Tummel and Loch Rannoch, over Rannoch Moor and then down Glencoe, the top of Ben Nevis, down into Fort William and along Loch Linnhe to the Eriska Hotel.

In the first episode of the fourth series of Europe from Above, viewers are taken across Scotland, soaring over the home of golf in St Andrews, whilst greenkeepers lovingly tend to the world-famous golf course.

Viewers then travel to East Lothian to see nature in all its glory as honeybees feast on heather bloom.

As well as famous landscapes, the series also gives an insight into Scotland's future.

Viewers are exposed to an ambitious new engineering project installing a sea turbine in the Orkney Islands that harnesses the power of the ocean to generate electricity. The programme also sheds light on the past with the series following a team of archaeologists in Glen Coe as they aim to reconstruct a traditional Scottish clansman house using native materials.

Those watching at home get a 360-degree view of the thatched roof being made from heather and get to see how the cottage would fit into the landscape.

Kirk Watson filmed each section of the Scottish instalment in a day, sometimes two, across a year to capture the stunning footage.

Ninety per cent of the content in the breath-taking episode was filmed by Mr Kirk using a DJI Inspire 2 drone with an X7 camera.

The drone is used to capture the heights of the Queensferry Crossing – one of the highlights of the opening episode.

The structure, originally opened in August 2017, crosses the Firth of Forth and is the longest three-tower, cable-stayed bridge in the world at 1.7 miles.

The exclusive six-part series also offers up spectacular views of the finest cultural and geographic landmarks across Denmark, Serbia, Belgium, Bulgaria and Romania, using cutting-edge drone technology to take viewers on a stunning visual journey around each of these locations.

The aerial footage gives a unique insight into how tradition, engineering and natural wonders have shaped the continent, helping to paint a dynamic portrait of the region and the people who keep it alive.

Other highlights outside of the episode feature Scotland include vision of the Ghent Light Festival in Belgium, and restoring traditional timber roofs of a church in the Carpathian Mountains in Romania. In Bulgaria, drones also follow meteorologists trekking to the Musala weather station.