The man will appear at Oban Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

A 59-year-old man has been arrested and charged over alleged support for Palestine Action.

Police said officers executed a warrant in the Oban area and arrested the man as part of an ongoing investigation into those involved in encouraging support for Palestine Action.

More than 700 people have been arrested over alleged support for the group since the ban was introduced by the UK government in July | PA

Palestine Action has been proscribed as a terror group by the UK government.

Proscription makes it a criminal offence to be a member of or express support for the group, and offences can lead to up to 14 years in jail.