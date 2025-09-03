Palestine Action Scotland: Man, 59, arrested and charged over alleged support for proscribed group
A 59-year-old man has been arrested and charged over alleged support for Palestine Action.
Police said officers executed a warrant in the Oban area and arrested the man as part of an ongoing investigation into those involved in encouraging support for Palestine Action.
Palestine Action has been proscribed as a terror group by the UK government.
Proscription makes it a criminal offence to be a member of or express support for the group, and offences can lead to up to 14 years in jail.
Police said the man is due to appear at Oban Sheriff Court on Wednesday and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.