All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Titanic missing sub: US Coast Guard widens search as noises continue
Titanic sub crew confirmed to have died after debris found
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub
RMT announces 3 days of rail strike action in July
Clive Myrie pulled from BBC News at Ten after Boris Johnson lying joke
Father of two goes missing swimming English Channel

Passions: My stress relief consists of punching and kicking in Bodycombat class

As a child, I should have been taken to karate, rather than ballet classes.
By Gaby Soutar
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 04:55 BST
 Comment
Woman taking part in Bodycombat Pic: AdobeWoman taking part in Bodycombat Pic: Adobe
Woman taking part in Bodycombat Pic: Adobe

That’s one of the reasons that I’m such a fan of Les Mills’ Bodycombat. This is a martial-arts-based class, set to music. There’s plenty of shadow-boxing jabs, upper cuts and hooks, all interspersed by lunges, roundhouse kicks and tuck jumps.

For a whole hour, you can be a budget Bruce Lee. It’s non contact, so no actual faces are pulped. Only the air gets hurt.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

I’ve been going to these sessions at my local council gym for around 15 years. Sometimes I’ll do two a week, though often it’s nearly every day. It is something of an addiction.

During lockdown, I even did online versions of the class in my living room, and nearly KO’d my wedding photo off the mantelpiece.

Once you’ve discovered an exercise that you actually enjoy, it’s never a chore.

I wish I’d realised that when I was a kid who hated PE and any sport.

Thus, I mix Bodycombat up with yoga, a couple of other weight-bearing classes and low impact stuff like cycling or walking. I’ve tried RPM, Bodyattack, barre and other activities, but nothing is quite as fun. I’ve thought about raising my game with a trip to a boxing gym, since my dad did it in his youth and I feel it might be embedded in my genes, but I’m too feart.

Most of the others in my class are also middle-aged women who probably have an inner seam of repressed anger that needs to be vented.

The studio is like a controlled space for a daily Falling Down moment. Interestingly, I literally have fallen over, while skipping to the side, but that didn’t put me off. Neither did punching myself in the nose.

I know how silly I look. Sometimes, I see myself in the mirror, jumping about like Uma Thurman in Kill Bill and think, this is absolutely ridiculous and if anyone I knew saw me, I’d implode with embarrassment. That just makes me punch and kick harder.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

I leave with a Ribena-coloured face, fizzing with endorphins, pouring with sweat and feeling like a total action hero.

I suppose that’s slightly less embarrassing than wearing a tutu.

 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.