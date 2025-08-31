MSPs cannot neglect the day job as campaigning ramps up for 2026 Scottish election

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Summer has come and gone - and Holyrood is back in action for its final year before the 2026 Scottish Parliament election.

We can expect to see the election campaigning really taking a step up from next week onwards - not that it has not been going on since before last year’s general election.

But there are plenty of other things MSPs need to be getting on with and they must ensure that amongst all the campaigning, they do not neglect the day-to-day job of being an elected parliamentarian.

The Scottish Parliament debating chamber. | Andy Buchanan/Getty Images

For the past 18 months, Holyrood has felt very much like a campaigning parliament. Instead of concentrating on legislation that is live in Parliament right now, a lot of time and effort has gone into building each party’s election narrative.

Probably the worst offenders here are Scottish Labour - not to say all the other parties are not guilty of this as well. Ever since polling last summer suggested Labour could win the 2026 election and crown Anas Sarwar first minister, it’s all they can talk about.

However, that means week in, week out, debates are often overshadowed by parties setting out manifesto pledges and using parliamentary time to convince voters to back them at the ballot. Just watch First Minister’s Questions, you will see what I mean.

Over the next eight months, there are still 30 outstanding bills that need to be wrapped up. Some of these are high-profile ones with lasting consequences, like Liam McArthur MSP’s Assisted Dying Bill. There are plenty of others with good intentions, like making desecration of war memorials a crime and tackling the scourge of ecocide.

There are government bills as well looking to reform the justice system and improve housing and building safety.

These outstanding bills alone could easily take up MSPs’ entire time in Holyrood between now and May 2026. On top of this it is the responsibility of all parties in the chamber to get on top of the public discourse on gender and immigration, undoubtedly the two biggest political headaches of the summer recess.

These are issues the public clearly wants to see the Parliament tackling over the next few months. There’s also a huge amount of misinformation out there, particularly on social media, on both of these subjects - another headache MSPs need to get on top of before the election.

While we are on the subject of the future of Holyrood, I would be remiss not to mention the Scottish Conservatives. The future viability of party leader Russell Findlay is definitely one to be keeping an eye on.

Since taking office, he has lost a grand total of three MSPs, most recently Graham Simpson on Wednesday to Reform UK.

Not right-wing enough for some, not liberal enough for others, the party does seem to be having a bit of an identity crisis, and one that Mr Findlay needs to urgently get a grasp of if he is to one, stay in his position, and two, do well at the election.

But then again, as one party source told me, the defections have actually strengthened his position within the Holyrood group. There are three less people unhappy with his leadership for him to deal with.