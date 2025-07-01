In 2021, the SNP became the largest party and formed government - but some of their MSPs only narrowly managed to secure a win.
Others from Labour, the Conservatives and the Lib Dems also came away with paper-thin majorities.
The Scotsman takes a look at which MSPs are clinging on to the tightest majorities and are going into an election year in a precarious position.
1. 1. Siobhian Brown, Ayr - 170
The SNP gained this seat from the Conservatives by the smallest of margins in 2021.
She won 18,881 votes and 43.5 per cent of the vote to Tory John Scott’s 18,711. Mr Scott had held the Ayr seat since 2000.
Ms Brown, who is now the government’s community safety minister, is standing for re-election in this seat. | Lisa Ferguson/National World Photo: Lisa Ferguson/National World
2. 2. Karen Adam, Banffshire and Buchan Coast - 772
Despite picking up 45.2 per cent of the vote, the nationalists saw their vote share plummet by almost 10 per cent in this constituency in 2021.
The Conservatives on the other hand saw their vote share here rise by almost 11 per cent, and in the 2024 general election they won the Gordon and Buchan seat.
Karen Adam will be hoping her slim 772 majority is enough for her to hold onto this seat in 2026. | William McNeil Photo: William McNeil
3. 3. Beatrice Wishart, Shetland - 806
The Lib Dems held onto this seat in the 2021 election despite losing 18.8 per cent of their vote share. On the other hand, the SNP saw their vote share rise by 18.8 per cent.
Shetland is a traditional stronghold for the Lib Dems who have held this seat since devolution - they will be hoping to replicate this next year with a new candidate.
A word of caution on this majority - there are only 18,134 registered voters in Shetland and in 2021 the turnout was 65.8 per cent, meaning a huge numerical majority is unlikely. Ms Wishart still secured 48.6 per cent of the vote (the SNP secured 41.9 per cent). | JPI Photo: JPI
4. 4. Paul McLennan, East Lothian - 1,179
The housing minister managed to win this seat off of Scottish Labour in 2021, securing 39.2 per cent of the vote.
Mr McLennan is standing again in the newly created constituency of East Lothian Coast and Lammermuirs. In the 2024 general election, East Lothian abandoned the nationalists in favour of Scottish Labour. | Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images Photo: Jeff J Mitchell