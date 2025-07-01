3 . 3. Beatrice Wishart, Shetland - 806

The Lib Dems held onto this seat in the 2021 election despite losing 18.8 per cent of their vote share. On the other hand, the SNP saw their vote share rise by 18.8 per cent. Shetland is a traditional stronghold for the Lib Dems who have held this seat since devolution - they will be hoping to replicate this next year with a new candidate. A word of caution on this majority - there are only 18,134 registered voters in Shetland and in 2021 the turnout was 65.8 per cent, meaning a huge numerical majority is unlikely. Ms Wishart still secured 48.6 per cent of the vote (the SNP secured 41.9 per cent). | JPI Photo: JPI