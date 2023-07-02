Scotland on Sunday Letters: SNP leadership team aren’t likely to secure indyref2

Glancing at last week’s front page headline (“SNP will use election win to negotiate indy: Yousaf”, 25 June), I misread it as “SNP will use election win to negotiate with itself”.

After a quick double-take I understood my mistake, although as I went on to read the detail of your reports on the SNP independence convention in Dundee, and your special report on the SNP pact with the Greens (“Insight: Bute House Agreement… where do things stand two years on?”), I started to wonder whether my initial impression might have been nearer the truth.

Given the widely varying explanations from various attendees of what Humza Yousaf meant when he spoke of how the SNP intended to interpret the next General Election result, perhaps they do indeed imagine they can negotiate with themselves. It seems doubtful that any UK Government would be encouraged to enter into discussions with a Scottish Government based on the First Minister’s weak reasoning.

Following the departure of so much experience from the SNP Cabinet, it is ever more obvious that Humza Yousaf is leading a B team, a number of whom have clearly been promoted beyond their capabilities. The two Green ministers, in particular, are primarily campaigners and protesters, totally unsuited to the serious business of government.

Humza Yousaf delivers a speech at last weekend's SNP independence conference in Dundee (Picture: Andy Buchanan/AFP/Getty)

The SNP’s Dundee independence convention struggled to cause more than a fleeting stirring of even its most ardent supporters. The current SNP leadership team are unconvincing even when just talking to each other. While in an imagined future negotiation with themselves, they might think they could surely secure their dream outcome, after the performance in Dundee I doubt that Scotland will be convinced.

Keith Howell, West Linton, Scottish Borders

Cause and effect

Leah Gunn Barrett seems incapable of looking properly at cause and effect of political and social interaction over the past years that has led us, as a nation, called Britain, respected throughout the world, to where we are today (Letters, 25 June).

Ms Barrett blithely assumes that returning our industries, including port operations, to the public sector, will immediately cure all economic ills.

One only has to look at public sector history of financial blackmail by trade unions to understand the reasons why, in the 1970s, a process was begun by Margaret Thatcher, to put a stop to the ever-growing power and political blackmail by union barons and their membership, by privatising many of the government-owned industries in Britain.

The UK in a “death-spiral” since the 1980s? Ms Gunn is either having a laugh or is so obsessed by her ideology she totally fails to take account of factual economic statistics.

Scotland does not need nationalism wherein we would be all suffering ad infinitum from sovereign management by individuals who are simply not up to the job, as has been proved time and again by the SNP in the past 14 years. We need a devolved assembly that can constructively work with the UK Government to the benefit of all of us.

Derek A Farmer, Anstruther, Fife

Pricing failure

Minimum pricing of alcohol is a complete failure as it merely serves to punish the majority of sensible drinkers but does nothing to help those with addiction problems. The only winner are the supermarkets and off-licence shops who reap the benefit of the extra profits.

Dennis Forbes Grattan, Bucksburn, Aberdeen

