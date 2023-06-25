Scotland on Sunday Letters: Tyre Extinguishers are cowards, not eco-warriors

“Eco-warriors” from Tyre Extinguishers using the cover of darkness deflated the tyres of 100 vehicles in Aberdeen last week.

Tyre Extinguishers members have been vandalising cars in the dead of night

Motorists in Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow have previously been targeted.

Why do they not go to the United States where there are very large gas guzzlers owned by very large people brandishing very large guns? Members of Tyre Extinguishers are not eco-warriors but eco-cowards.

Clark Cross, Linlithgow, West Lothian

Death spiral

How exactly does Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer propose to create thousands of jobs upgrading Scotland’s ports when for years the ports have been owned by offshore private equity companies who have starved them of investment while shoveling money into the maws of its shareholders?

As with most of Labour’s manifesto promises, Starmer has walked back the pledge to renationalise public infrastructure and services, preferring to keep them in avaricious private ownership.

He says his government would spend £1.8 billion to upgrade the ports, presumably handing the money over to firms based in the Cayman Islands, trusting they will follow through with massive investments. Fat chance.

If Starmer wins the next election he’ll rescind this pledge like all the others. He’ll claim the money can’t be found because he doesn’t understand how government funding works, or if he does, he’ll lie to the public that governments, like households, must balance their budgets.

Funny how the UK can always find the money to bomb and arm people in other nations but not to invest in its own.

The UK has been in a death spiral because since the 1980s, it has put profits over people. A Labour government won’t change this downward trajectory.

The Scottish people need to reclaim their sovereignty and their nation before it’s too late.

Leah Gunn Barrett, Edinburgh

Slater slated

Just when Humza Yousaf thought things couldn't get any worse we hear that the SNP have failed to meet their greenhouse gas target yet again, and the bottling company set up by Green minister Lorna Slater has called in the administrators.

The SNP are now lumbered with compensation claims from a variety of companies and communities who are holding them directly responsible for compensation due to the SNP Government's bungling incompetence over a range of failures. I was amused to hear Circular Economy Minister Slater explain in detail that her DRS scheme had failed completely entirely due to Westminster and the bottle industry not supporting her scheme.

It seems to me that Lorna Slater is always right and everyone else is always wrong – but the compensation claims from the drinks industry may tell a different picture when it gets to court .

Dennis Forbes Grattan, Bucksburn, Aberdeen

Glass houses

The latest Boris Johnson fiasco makes the Tories an easy hit just now, yet the other parties must be careful, eg the SNP are not exactly scandal free at the moment.

We have had two former First Ministers arrested, there was the Margaret Ferrier case, the Natalie McGarry case and the Derek Mackay business as well. They should remember the old adage about people in glass houses!

William Ballantine, Bo'ness, West Lothian

