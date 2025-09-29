Readers' Letters: Whatever John Swinney thinks, he's British

Does the First Minister really not understand that if you’re Scottish, you’re also British, asks reader?

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

﻿﻿I’ve still got my Second World War ID card, which was mandatory, even for a wee boy.

As one reader suggests, if you’ve got nothing to hide, you’ve got nothing to fear from a digital ID card. Other letters reasonably expressed various pros and cons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But First Minister John Swinney is away with the fairies if he fears that, if introduced – you couldn’t make this up – it means he’ll have to declare himself as British.

First Minister John Swinney has complained that the UK Government's digital ID scheme is an attempt to 'force Scots to be British' (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Like it or not Mr Swinney, you’ve been British since the day you were born.

Doug Morrison, Tenterden, Kent

Petulant

It did not take long for John Swinney to further demonstrate his narrow-minded parochialism with his petulant outburst against the potential introduction of a British digital ID card.

One can only assume it will not be long before he rails against the British passport he uses alongside his British driving licence. His time would be better spent trying to improve our poor public services that he has singularly failed to do.

Richard Allison, Edinburgh

Attack on freedom

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who is involved in recruiting new employees will know that the digital ID scheme proposed by the Prime Minister is entirely unnecessary and the justification he advances entirely bogus.

Because the penalties for employing a foreigner without work permission are so severe, reputable employers check carefully that the new employee has permission to work. This is usually done via the new employee giving the employer a digital share code, which they then check on a Home Office portal.

The problem is not legitimate businesses employing foreigners without work permission, but the grey economy and criminal enterprises doing so.

It is thus a straightforward matter of enforcement, something which the government and the Civil Service are extremely reluctant to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Do not be deceived. The digital ID has nothing to do with stopping illegal immigration. It is an outrageous attack on our privacy and freedom.

Otto Inglis, Crossgates, Fife

Digital danger

Socialist governments have long yearned for mass control of the individual, and the present attempt – under the cover of public angst over immigration – is but the latest. Injustices from basic computer errors will be considerable.

Remember how the prosecution of post office workers was conducted by believing obviously wrong information from a computer system? We still have a society where common sense prevails, and don’t need digital madness whereby that bottle of lemonade in your basket must be £100 because the computer says so.

Malcolm Parkin, Kinnesswood, Kinross-shire

Queen and country

“Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy?” Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody came to mind when viewing the latest YouGov poll. It projects the SNP picking up 28 more seats at Westminster, 37 in total and a majority in Scotland, this after Survation polling showed the majority of voters in Scotland disapproved of their record on public services and the economy (Editorial, 25 September).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Reform are projected to take five seats in the South of Scotland and become the largest party UK wide. “The way the wind blows” is a government led by Reform supported by the ailing Tories.

Labour were projected to lose 267 seats across the UK, putting pressure on Keir Starmer to change tack before someone metaphorically “put a gun against his head”. With Reform polling 27 per cent and Tories on 17 per cent, a coalition would be short of a majority under a proportional representation system, opening the way for a Labour-led rainbow coalition; a 21 per cent Labour vote share would be their biggest humiliation since 1918. In the meantime the Government will no doubt carry on as if “nothing really matters”, with no plan.

Neil Anderson, Edinburgh

No alternative

I voted Labour last year at the general election, mostly because I thought it the best way to rid Scotland of what I think is a far bigger menace – nationalism and the SNP. It did that, but at what a price.

I thought Keir Starmer lacked warmth and personality but maybe a period of boring but competent technocracy was exactly what the UK required. When I saw some of his first cabinet choices I began to worry seriously, and my fears have proven to be well-founded. His reaction to ''events, old chap'' has been less than inspiring. He always seems to react, never seems prepared.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where does a middle-of-the-road voter go in 2026? Every single party vying to govern the UK is as bad or worse than Labour.

Alexander McKay, Edinburgh

Energy aid

On Wednesday, the energy price cap is set to rise again, meaning the average annual bill will increase by approximately £35 per Scottish homeowner when compared with last year. As a charity supporting individuals who struggle with their heating bills, we urge homeowners to seek as much support as possible in the face of this fuel poverty emergency. More than a third of households are living in fuel poverty, a national disgrace.

Several opportunities are available for support. The UK Government Warm Homes Discount Scheme, for example, offers a £150 discount for eligible low-income families, and we would urge those in difficulty to contact suppliers.

It is high time the UK Government recognised the glaring need for the introduction of a social energy tariff. This will provide a discounted energy price for those who meet the eligibility criteria, such as low-income households and those living with unavoidably high energy costs due to disability or illness.

Lynda Mitchell, CEO, ALIenergy, Oban

Write to The Scotsman

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad