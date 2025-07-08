Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Scottish sub-postmasters have called for immediate redress for their suffering at the hands of the Post Office Horizon IT scandal, after a landmark report condemned the “disastrous” impact on hundreds of people who were wrongfully convicted and the anguish and losses endured by thousands of others.

In what represents a seminal moment in the most widespread miscarriage of justice in British legal history, the first volume of an independent statutory public inquiry’s final report into the scandal found that at least 13 people had taken their own lives amid the fallout, including six former sub-postmasters.

A quarter of a century has passed since the first convictions were handed down as a result of new accounting software, Horizon, that was rolled out by the Post Office starting in 1999. Now, the phase one report from the inquiry’s chair, Sir Wyn Wiliams, has detailed how 59 other people contemplated suicide, while others subjected themselves to self-harm, endured abuse in their communities, or turned to alcohol.

Such is the scale of the harm, his report added, it was “impossible to ascertain” how many people suffered, but it pointed out that there were around 10,000 eligible claimants in schemes providing financial redress, a number that is likely to rise in the coming months.

The report details the 'disastrous' human impact of the Post Office Horizon IT scandal. Picture: PA | PA

The Horizon system, designed by Fujitsu, was meant to improve operations across its network of local branches, but fundamental failings led to inexplicable shortfalls appearing in accounts. The Post Office’s pursuit of those non-existent sums led to some people using their own life savings to cover the “illusory” losses. Others were pursued in the criminal courts for false accounting, theft and fraud.

Sir Wyn, who characterised the evidence detailed in his report as “profoundly disturbing,” said the Post Office and Fujitsu employees knew Horizon was deeply flawed, yet “maintained the fiction” that it could not produce errors when prosecuting innocent sub-postmasters. Employees at the Japanese IT group were aware the system was “afflicted by bugs, errors and defects” even before it was rolled out, it added.

In all, there were more than 983 convictions in the most widespread miscarriage of justice in modern British legal history. The Scottish Government identified 141 potential cases after legislation exonerating wrongly-convicted victims in Scotland came into force in June 2024.

To date, more than 70 people in Scotland have had their convictions overturned, but many others are still waiting, and a far larger cohort continues to reckon with the fallout of a scandal that ruined livelihoods and tore families apart, given not everyone was prosecuted.

Alastair Redman ran Portnhaven Post Office in Islay for 12 years. Picture: Alastair Redman | Alastair Redman

One such former subpostmaster is Alastair Redman, who paid “thousands if not close to tens of thousands” of his own money to address apparent shortfalls at the Post Office branch he ran on Islay amid problems with the Horizon system.

He told The Scotsman that Sir Wyn’s report was a “sobering and damning indictment” of how the Horizon scandal was allowed to unfold and persist for so long, and emphasised that it was about “lives ruined, reputations destroyed, families torn apart, and justice delayed again and again.”

Mr Redman, now an independent councillor in Argyll & Bute, said: “We were promised redress. We were told that lessons had been learned. And yet the report lays bare that over 3,000 compensation claims remain unresolved, and that ‘egregious delays’ have plagued every stage of the process. That is not an administrative hiccup - it is a continued failure of justice.

“The damage done by the Horizon scandal cannot be overstated. Good, honest people were wrongly accused, prosecuted, bankrupted, and driven from their communities. Some were driven to despair. Some lost everything. The Post Office and Fujitsu, and those in government who allowed this to happen, have a moral obligation not just to apologise, but to ensure swift, full, and fair compensation, and to cooperate with prosecutions where wrongdoing is found.”

Mr Redman, who served as a sub-postmaster for 12 years, also called for “full public accountability” for those who caused or enabled the scandal, adding: “This cannot be allowed to drift on for another year, or even another month. The suffering of sub-postmasters has already been prolonged for far too long. The government, the Post Office, and Fujitsu must act decisively now - not when it is politically convenient, but immediately.”

While a final report with overall recommendations will be published at a later date, Sir Wyn’s publication said the delivery of redress to claimants under three separate schemes has been “bedevilled with unjustifiable delays,”with more than 3,000 claims yet to be resolved. He criticised the way in which the Post Office and its advisers had in many cases adopted an “unnecessarily adversarial attitude” when making initial offers to those seeking financial redress, which had the effect of depressing the level at which settlements have been achieved.

There are 19 recommendations in the newly published report, including a push to ensure consistency across all four redress schemes. Sir Wyn said he expects a written response from the Post Office, Fujitsu and the UK government by 10 October, with details of plans for restorative justice by the end of that month. He added that the government and the Post Office must agree on “full and fair” compensations for victims and their families.